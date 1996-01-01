For the differential equation y ′ ( t ) = 2 t y 2 + 4 y^{\prime}(t)=\frac{2t}{y^2 + 4} , find the value of the arbitrary constant associated with each of the following initial conditions: y ( 0 ) = 1 y\left(0\right)=1 , y ( 1 ) = 2 y(1) = 2 , y ( 2 ) = 0 y\left(2\right)=0 .