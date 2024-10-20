The function ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿ is decreasing on ﻿ ( 0 , 7 ) \left(0,7\right) (0,7)﻿ and ﻿ ( 8 , ∞ ) \left(8,\infty\right) (8,∞)﻿, and increasing on ﻿ ( − ∞ , 0 ) \left(-\infty,0\right) (−∞,0)﻿ and ﻿ ( 7 , 8 ) \left(7,8\right) (7,8)﻿.