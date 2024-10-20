A particle moves along a line with its position given by the function s = 4 t 2 − 16 t + 15 s = 4t^2 - 16t + 15 , where s s is in centimeters and t t is in seconds. Determine the time, if any, during the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 5 0 ≤ t ≤ 5 when the particle changes direction.