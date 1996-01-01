A population of bacteria in a laboratory culture decreases due to a disinfectant according to the differential equation d P d t = − 0.2 P \frac{dP}{dt} = -0.2 \sqrt{P} , where t t is measured in seconds. If the initial population is P ( 0 ) = 2500 P(0) = 2500 , find the explicit solution for P ( t ) P(t) .