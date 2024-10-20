Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization: Videos & Practice Problems
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
An empty cylindrical container with a circular base of radius is standing upright. A solid sphere with a radius is placed at the bottom. Water is gradually added until the sphere is fully submerged. Determine the radius of the sphere that requires the maximum volume of water to submerge it completely.
An empty cylindrical container with a circular base of radius is standing upright. A solid sphere with a radius is placed at the bottom. Water is gradually added until the sphere is fully submerged. Determine the radius of the sphere that requires the maximum volume of water to submerge it completely.