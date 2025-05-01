A plant species population has a growth rate described by N ′ ( t ) = 25 sin ( π t 6 ) N^{\prime}(t)=25\sin\left(\frac{\pi t}{6}\right) , where t t is in years. If N ( 0 ) = 15 N(0) = 15 , does the population ever become extinct after t = 0 t = 0 ?