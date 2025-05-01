A patient's heart pumps 80 80 mL of blood with each beat. If the heart rate is 60 60 beats per minute (one beat per second), the outflow rate is modeled by V ′ ( t ) = 80 ( 1 + sin 5 2 π t ) V^{\prime}(t)=80(1+\sin\frac52\pi t) , where V ( t ) V(t) is the total blood (in milliliters) pumped over [ 0 , t ] [0, t] , with V ( 0 ) = 0 V(0) = 0 , and t t is in seconds. What is the total blood pumped in the first minute?