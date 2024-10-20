Table of contents
Motion Analysis
A soccer ball is kicked upwards from the top of a tall building with an initial velocity of . The height of the soccer ball above the ground seconds after it is kicked is given by . A second soccer ball is kicked from the ground with an initial velocity . Its height above the ground seconds after being kicked is . What should be the value of so that both soccer balls reach the same maximum height?
