A soccer ball is kicked upwards from the top of a 60 ft 60\text{ ft} tall building with an initial velocity of 40 ft/s 40\text{ ft/s} . The height of the soccer ball above the ground t t seconds after it is kicked is given by f ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 40 t + 60 f(t) = -16t^2 + 40t + 60 . A second soccer ball is kicked from the ground with an initial velocity v 0 v_0 . Its height above the ground t t seconds after being kicked is g ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + v 0 t g(t)=-16t^2+v_0t . What should be the value of v 0 v_0 so that both soccer balls reach the same maximum height?