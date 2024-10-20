A large water tank is filled with 780 , 000 gallons 780,000~\text{gallons} of water over a 12 -hour 12\text{-hour} period due to a malfunctioning valve. Was there a moment where the inflow rate exceeded ﻿ 60 , 000 gallons per hour 60,000~\text{gallons per hour} 60,000 gallons per hour﻿?