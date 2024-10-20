Determine the value of b b that makes the function h ( x ) h\left(x\right) continuous, where h ( x ) h\left(x\right) is defined as:

h ( x ) = { 3 b x + 2 , x ≤ 1 5 − 2 x , x > 1 h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}3bx+2,\text{ }x\le1\\ 5-2x,\text{ }x>1\end{cases}