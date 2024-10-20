Given a curve defined by the equation S = u 2 + v 2 S=\sqrt{u^2+v^2} , where d u d t = 2 \frac{du}{dt}=2 and d v d t = − 4 \frac{dv}{dt}=-4 , calculate d S d t \frac{dS}{dt} when u = 8 u = 8 and v = 6 v = 6 .