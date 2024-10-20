Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates: Videos & Practice Problems
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cyclist is winding a rope onto a spool by turning the spool at a rate of revolutions per second. The radius of the spool is inches. Let represent the number of revolutions the cyclist has turned the spool and let be the length of the rope wound onto the spool. Determine an equation for as a function of .
A cyclist is winding a rope onto a spool by turning the spool at a rate of revolutions per second. The radius of the spool is inches. Let represent the number of revolutions the cyclist has turned the spool and let be the length of the rope wound onto the spool. Determine an equation for as a function of .