In a physics experiment, two spheres are dropped from rest on Planets A and B. The equations describing their fall ( s s in meters, t t in seconds) are s = 4.9 t 2 s = 4.9t² on Planet A and s = 15.6 t 2 s = 15.6t² on Planet B. Determine the time it takes for each sphere to achieve a velocity of 30 m/s 30\text{ m/s} .