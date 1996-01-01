Find the Maclaurin expansion of the function F ( x ) = ln ( 1 − x ) F(x)=\ln(1-x) and state its interval of convergence. Then, by substituting an appropriate value of x x , determine the exact sum of the series ∑ k = 1 ∞ 1 k 2 k \displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{\infty}\frac{1}{k\,2^k} .