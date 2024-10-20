For the function f ( x ) f(x) given by f ( x ) = { 2 x + 4 c , if x ≤ − 1 x 2 + 5 c − d , if − 1 < x ≤ 2 4 x − 7 , if x > 2 f(x)=\begin{cases}2x+4c,\text{ if }x\leq-1\\ x^2+5c-d,\text{ if }-1<x\leq2\\ 4x-7,\text{ if }x>2\end{cases} , find the values of c c and d d that make it continuous everywhere.