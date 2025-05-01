Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Problem 25Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem drdθ=2sin(2θ)\displaystyle\frac{dr}{d\theta}=-2\sin(2\theta), r(π4)=1\displaystyle r\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right)=1.