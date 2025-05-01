A city's power consumption over a 24 24 -hour period is modeled by P ( t ) = 250 − 150 sin ( π t 12 ) P(t) = 250 - 150 \sin\left( \frac{\pi t}{12} \right) , where P P is in megawatts, t t is in hours, and t = 0 t = 0 corresponds to midnight. Burning 1 1 kg of natural gas produces 500 500 kWh of energy. How many kilograms of natural gas are needed to supply the city's energy for 1 1 day? For 1 1 year?