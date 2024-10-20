Let h ( x ) h\left(x\right) be a function defined for all x x . If lim ⁡ x → x 0 h ( x ) = 3 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to x_0}}h\left(x\right)=3 , what is the limit of ∣ h ( x ) ∣ \left|h\left(x\right)\right| as x → x 0 x\to x_0 ?