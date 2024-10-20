Let k ( x ) k\left(x\right) be a function defined for all x x . If lim ⁡ x → 3 k ( x ) = π 2 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to3}}\text{ }k\left(x\right)=\frac{\pi}{2} , what is the limit of sin ⁡ ( k ( x ) ) \sin\left(k\left(x\right)\right) as x → 3 x\to3 ?