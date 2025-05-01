A car is purchased with a loan. The loan balance L ( t ) L(t) (in dollars) at time t t (in months) satisfies the differential equation:

L ′ ( t ) = 0.003 L ( t ) − 600 , L ( 0 ) = 30,000 L^{\prime}(t)=0.003L(t)-600,\quad L(0)=30{,}000