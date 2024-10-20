A 576 in 3 576\text{ in}^3 open-top box storage unit with a base x x inches on a side and y y inches deep is to be constructed for an industrial warehouse. The costs include both the materials for the base and the four side walls, as well as a handling charge proportional to the product x y xy . If the total cost is c = 6 ( x 2 + 4 x y ) + 12 x y c=6\left(x^2+4xy\right)+12xy , what values of x x and y y will minimize it?