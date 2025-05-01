A bridge is arch-shaped and described by the quadratic equation y = p x 2 + q x + r y = px^2 + qx + r , where y ( − W ) = 0 y(-W) = 0 and y ( 0 ) = H y(0) = H (the highest point of the bridge). What is d y d x \frac{dy}{dx} at x = − W x=-W ?