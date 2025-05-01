A block attached to a vertical spring moves so that its velocity is given by v ( t ) = 3 π cos 2 π t v(t) = 3\pi \cos{2\pi t} for t ≥ 0 t \geq 0 . The initial position is s ( 0 ) = 0 s(0) = 0 . At what times does the particle reach its lowest point for the first three times? Consider the upward direction as positive.