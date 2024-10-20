In a sculpture competition, participants are given a cylindrical wooden block and must carve a notch by making two flat cuts. The cuts extend inward until they reach the cylinder’s axis and intersect along a diameter D D of the circular cross-section. The angle between the two cuts is fixed at 120 ∘ 120^{\circ} . At what angle should the cuts be made relative to the horizontal plane that passes through D D to minimize the volume of the notch?