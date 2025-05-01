A particle moves along a line so that its velocity at time t t is given by v ( t ) = 3 π sin π t v(t)=3\pi\sin\pi t , for t ≥ 0 t \geq 0 . If the particle starts at position s ( 0 ) = 0 s(0) = 0 , what is the position function s ( t ) s(t) for t ≥ 0 t \geq 0 ?