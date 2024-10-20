Find the local extrema and inflection points of the function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) if f ( x ) = 1 6 x 4 + 10 , f ′ ( x ) = − 6 x 3 ( 3 x 4 + 5 ) 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac{1}{6x^4+10},f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=-\frac{6x^3}{\left(3x^4+5\right)^2} , and f ′ ′ ( x ) = 90 x 2 ( x 4 − 1 ) ( 3 x 4 + 5 ) 3 f^{\prime\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{90x^2\left(x^4-1\right)}{\left(3x^4+5\right)^3} .