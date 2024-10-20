A chemical reaction in a lab experiment shows the concentration of a reactant decreasing over time according to the function C ( t ) = C 0 ( 0.95 e − 0.15 t + 0.05 e 0.08 t ) C\left(t\right)=C_0\left(0.95e^{-0.15t}+0.05e^{0.08t}\right) , where C 0 C_0 is the initial concentration and t t is the time in minutes. Plot a graph of y = 0.95 e − 0.15 t + 0.05 e 0.08 t y=_{}0.95e^{-0.15t}+0.05e^{0.08t} for 0 ≤ t ≤ 20 0\le t\le20 , and use Newton's method to find out when the concentration of the reactant is reduced to 40 % 40\% of its original value. What is the approximate time in minutes for this change?