12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals

Determine whether the improper integral 11e2x3xdx\int_1^{\infty}\frac{1}{e^{2x}-3^{x}}\,dx converges or diverges using the Limit Comparison Test.