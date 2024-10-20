Shown below is the graph of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) with lines tangent to it at . x = 0.0625 , 0.125 x=0.0625,0.125 , and 0.25 0.25 . Utilizing Newton's method, given that , x o = 0.5 x_{o}=0.5 find the values of x 1 x_1 , x 2 x_2 , and x 3 x_3 .