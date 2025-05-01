Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems

Solve the initial value problem dsdt=2t+cost\displaystyle\frac{ds}{dt}=2t+\cos t, s(0)=3s(0)=3.