Let B m B_m be the area of the region bounded by f ( x ) = x 2 m f(x)=x^{\frac{2}{m}} and g ( x ) = x m g(x) = x^m on the interval [ 0 , 1 ] [0,1] , where m m is a positive integer with m ≥ 2 m \geq 2 . Compute lim m → ∞ B m \displaystyle \lim_{m \to \infty} B_m .