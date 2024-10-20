Consider the cost function C ( x ) = − 0.02 x 2 + 50 x + 200 C(x) = -0.02x^2 + 50x + 200 for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2000 0 \leq x \leq 2000 . Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x = 1500 x = 1500 .