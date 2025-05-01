A ball is thrown straight up from the ground at t = 0 t = 0 , and its velocity (in m/s \text{m/s} ) is given by v ( t ) = 30 − 12 t v(t) = 30 - 12t for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5 0 \leq t \leq 5 . What is its displacement after 4 4 seconds?