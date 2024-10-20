Consider the function f ( x ) = x 2 − 4 x + 3 f\left(x\right)=x^2-4x+3 on the interval [ 1 , 3 ] \left\lbrack1,3\right\rbrack . Verify that Rolle’s Theorem applies to it, and, if so, find the value of c c that satisfies f ′ ( c ) = 0 f^{\prime}\left(c\right)=0 .