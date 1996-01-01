Consider the function g ( x ) = 1 − e − x x g(x) = \frac{1 - e^{-x}}{x} , x ≠ 0 x

eq0 , g ( 0 ) = 1 g(0)=1 . Use the Maclaurin series expansion of g ( x ) g(x) about x = 0 x=0 to evaluate g ( 1 ) g(1) . From this expansion, deduce the exact value of the infinite series ∑ k = 0 ∞ ( − 1 ) k ( k + 1 ) ! \displaystyle\sum_{k=0}^{\infty}\frac{(-1)^k}{(k+1)!} .