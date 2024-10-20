A scientist is studying the motion of a drone on a distant moon where the gravity is different. The drone is launched vertically upward with an initial velocity of 10 m/s 10\text{ m/s} . The formula for its height at any time t t is given by h = 10 t − 1 2 g m t 2 h=10t-\frac12g_{m}t^2 , where g m g_m is the moon's gravitational acceleration in m/s 2 \text{m/s}^2 . If the drone reached its peak height 15 s 15\text{ s} after launch, what is the value of g m g_m ?