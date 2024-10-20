Calculate the value of the given limit. Apply L’Hôpital’s Rule if necessary.

lim ⁡ x → π 2 [ ( π 2 − x ) 2 1 + cos ⁡ 2 x ] \lim_{x\rightarrow\frac{\pi}{2}}\left\lbrack\frac{\left(\frac{\pi}{2}-x\right)^2}{1+\cos2x}\right\rbrack