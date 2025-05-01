Let p p be continuous on [ 0 , ∞ ) [0, \infty) , and define A ( x ) A(x) as the net area between the graph of p p and the t t -axis on [ 0 , x ] [0, x] . If p ( x ) = x 2 − 4 x p(x)=x^2-4x , at which values of x x do the local maximum and minimum of A ( x ) A\left(x\right) occur?