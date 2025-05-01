A pot of soup is placed on a stove at time t = 0 t=0 . Its temperature, T T , in degrees Celsius for 0 ≤ t ≤ 100 0 \leq t \leq 100 , is measured at the following times (in seconds).

The function is assumed to be continuous and strictly increasing on the given interval. Approximate 1 100 ∫ 0 100 T ( t ) d t \frac{1}{100}\int_0^{100} T(t)\,dt using the Trapezoid Rule for nonuniform grids. What does this value represent in the context of the problem?