Sketch the graph of y = x 9 − x 2 y=x\sqrt{9-x^2} given its first derivative y ′ = 9 − 2 x 2 9 − x 2 y^{\prime}=\frac{9-2x^2}{\sqrt{9-x^2}} and second derivative y ′ y^{\prime} ′ = 2 x 3 − 27 x ( 9 − x 2 ) 9 − x 2 ^{\prime}=\frac{2x^3-27x}{\left(9-x^2\right)\sqrt{9-x^2}} .