Consider the telescoping series ∑ k = 1 ∞ 1 ( k + r + 1 ) ( k + r + 2 ) \displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{(k+r+1)(k+r+2)} , where r r is a positive integer. Evaluate the series by finding the formula for the n n th term of the sequence of partial sums { S n } \left\{S_{n}\right\} , and by evaluating lim n → ∞ S n \displaystyle \lim_{n \to \infty} S_n .