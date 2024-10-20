Find the limit as ﻿ x → π 4 x\to\frac{\pi}{4} x→4π​﻿ of the expression ﻿ 4 cot ⁡ 2 x + 2 2 cos ⁡ x \sqrt{4\cot^2\:x\:+\:2\sqrt2\:\cos\:x} 4cot2x+22 ​cosx ​﻿ . Determine if the function is continuous at the point being approached.