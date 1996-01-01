Consider the cubic function y = ( x − p ) x ( x − q ) y = (x - p)x(x - q) , where 0 < p < q 0 < p < q . For what value of q q in terms of p p do the regions above and below the x x -axis between x = 0 x = 0 and x = q x = q (split at x = p x = p ) have equal area?