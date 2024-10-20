Evaluate the limit. Use L’Hôpital’s Rule if necessary.

lim ⁡ x → 1 7 x 5 + 5 x 4 − 3 x 3 − 6 x 2 + 8 x − 11 3 x 4 − x 3 + 2 x 2 − 9 x + 5 {{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to1}}}\frac{7x^5+5x^4-3x^3-6x^2+8x-11}{3x^4-x^3+2x^2-9x+5}