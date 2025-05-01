A 600 600 - L \text{L} tank is initially filled with pure water. A salt solution with a concentration of 15 g/L 15 \text{ g/L} flows into the tank at a rate of 3 L/min 3 \text{ L/min} . The thoroughly mixed solution is drained from the tank at a rate of 3 L/min 3 \text{ L/min} . Let S ( t ) S(t) be the mass of salt (in grams) in the tank at time t t (in minutes). Determine the solution to the initial value problem for S ( t ) S(t) with S ( 0 ) = 0 S(0) = 0 .