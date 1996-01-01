Let g ( x ) = ∫ 0 x cos ( t 2 ) d t g(x) = \int_0^x \cos(t^2) \, dt .

Using known Taylor series expansions and the idea that the k k -th derivative at a a is k ! k! times the coefficient of ( x − a ) k (x-a)^k in the Taylor series, find g ( 5 ) ( 0 ) g^{(5)}(0) and g ( 9 ) ( 0 ) g^{(9)}(0) . Do not directly differentiate.