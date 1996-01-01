The exponential function e x e^x has the power series expansion centered at 0 0 given by e x = ∑ k = 0 ∞ x k k ! \displaystyle e^x = \sum_{k=0}^\infty\frac{x^k}{k!} , for − ∞ < x < ∞ -\infty<x<\infty . Using this information, determine the power series centered at 0 0 for the function f ( x ) = e 5 x f(x)=e^{5x} . Also, identify the interval of convergence for the power series you find.