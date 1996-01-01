Using the Taylor polynomial of degree n n for the function f ( x ) = ln ( 1 + x ) f(x) = \ln(1+x) centered at a = 0 a = 0 , derive a general formula for the remainder term R n ( x ) R_n(x) that quantifies the error between f ( x ) f(x) and its Taylor polynomial. Express your answer in terms of n n , x x , and a value c c between 0 0 and x x .