A car accelerates from rest along a straight road and its distance from the starting point is given by the equation S = 5 4 t 2 S=\frac54t^2 , where S S is the distance in meters and t t is the time in seconds. If the car needs to reach a speed of 90 km/h 90~\text{km/h} to safely merge onto a highway, how long will it take to reach this speed, and what distance will the car cover?