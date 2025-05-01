Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems

Find the solution to the initial value problem: (t+4)dzdt=z2+9\displaystyle (t + 4) \frac{dz}{dt} = z^2 + 9 for t>4 t > -4 , z(0)=0 z(0) = 0 .